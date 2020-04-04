Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 887,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $75,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.70.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,763 shares of company stock worth $5,253,810. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.89.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

