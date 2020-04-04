Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 225,551 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,701,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225,551 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $92,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,064.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.61. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

