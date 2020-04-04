Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,492 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $88,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39,735 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of MTD stock opened at $630.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $873.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $701.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $733.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $719.63.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total value of $579,067.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,653.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.