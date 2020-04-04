Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 53,016 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,016 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Euronet Worldwide worth $87,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $72.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

