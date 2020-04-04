Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 777,248 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,134,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777,248 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.97% of US Foods worth $89,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in US Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in US Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD opened at $14.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.