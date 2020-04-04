Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,108,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,723 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $88,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 4,455.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Genpact by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Genpact by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $45.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.84 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on G shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

