Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Trading 7% Higher

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s share price shot up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.00, 234,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 184,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a negative net margin of 7,445.83%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Analysts forecast that Otonomy Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,088,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,939,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 219,096 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 137,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,515,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 77,664 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

