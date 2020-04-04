Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 131.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,472 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $12,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of OC opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.05. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OC. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $67.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.