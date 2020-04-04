Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 611,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 241,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.05. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Owens Corning from $67.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Owens Corning from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

