Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Position Cut by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Park Electrochemical worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Park Electrochemical by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Park Electrochemical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Park Electrochemical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Electrochemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Park Electrochemical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Park Electrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $12.41 on Friday. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $266.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 181.69%. The company had revenue of $15.85 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

