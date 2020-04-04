Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 2,813 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 931.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,855,000 after acquiring an additional 211,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

AAXN stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6,151.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2,505.59 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average is $68.73. Axon Enterprise Inc has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $90.10.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.17%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.47 per share, with a total value of $1,109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,118,805.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $425,318.04. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,454.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,925 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAXN. JMP Securities began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.