Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,449 SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SLG stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.78. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.86%.

SLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.