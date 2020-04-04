Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,475 Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,616,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,353,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58,549 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,828,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,633,000 after purchasing an additional 86,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,578,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,018,000 after purchasing an additional 530,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDDY opened at $52.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.34. Godaddy Inc has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $82.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Godaddy from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.55.

In other Godaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $61,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,161.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 16,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $1,247,477.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,657.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,882. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

