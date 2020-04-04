Pearl River Capital LLC Boosts Stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 364.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HD Supply by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,070 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 17.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,257,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,797,000 after acquiring an additional 152,696 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 21.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 463,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HD Supply alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HDS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 142,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,982,063.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 409,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,949. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HDS stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. HD Supply’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.