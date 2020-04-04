Pearl River Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,343 Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth $11,320,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

TS opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. Tenaris SA has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris SA will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 41.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TS shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Tenaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

