Pearl River Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,047 Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Shares of PKG opened at $80.51 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.79.

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.