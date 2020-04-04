Pearl River Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,344 National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $753,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $42.28 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.04.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. National Beverage had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Cfra raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

