Pearl River Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,508 Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 145,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFC opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $30.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $148,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,561.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

