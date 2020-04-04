Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $252,000 in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

