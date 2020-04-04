Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 12,947 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 14,072.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62,375.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLR. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $869.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

