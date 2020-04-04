Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 1,772 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 243.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at $540,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at $1,450,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American States Water alerts:

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $31,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,553.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AWR stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. American States Water Co has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.40.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American States Water from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.