Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 13,596 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,609,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,352,000 after buying an additional 105,916 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 49,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 223,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, COO David B. Lyle bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,190. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Norris bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,261 shares in the company, valued at $418,075.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IVR stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.96 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $130.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

