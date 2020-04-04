Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,690 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 30,289 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of PAG stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Northcoast Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.