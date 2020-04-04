People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,816 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 587.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in People’s United Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,490 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 324,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,389,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,659,000 after buying an additional 340,280 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens dropped their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $9.51 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

