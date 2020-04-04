PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0931 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This is a boost from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

NYSE PBR opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

