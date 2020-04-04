Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,176 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Pfenex were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfenex by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 327,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfenex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pfenex by 1,043.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 237,956 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Pfenex by 201.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 115,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pfenex by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,346,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFNX. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfenex from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfenex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX opened at $8.39 on Friday. Pfenex Inc has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 million.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

