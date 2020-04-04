Piper Sandler Cuts Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target to $65.00

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Blackline’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackline from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Blackline from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. Blackline has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.34 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.78.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackline will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $387,258.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 32,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,532.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $550,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,021.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,570 shares of company stock valued at $13,468,234 over the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackline by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,723,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Blackline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,902,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackline by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Blackline by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

