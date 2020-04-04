Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,635 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $37.55 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.60, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

