Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 335 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $368,986,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 90,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lennar by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 14.37. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,495,535.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,000 shares of company stock worth $22,719,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

