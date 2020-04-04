Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,291 Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,291 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 8,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $184.62 per share, with a total value of $1,500,406.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,805.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 838,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,014,359.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,562 shares of company stock worth $7,586,020. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $258.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.91.

Shares of PANW opened at $162.66 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $251.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

