Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TIM Participacoes were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes during the third quarter valued at $529,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after buying an additional 263,017 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TIM Participacoes by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 93,795 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TIM Participacoes in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in TIM Participacoes in the 3rd quarter worth about $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSU. ValuEngine raised TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

Shares of TIM Participacoes stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. TIM Participacoes SA has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TIM Participacoes SA will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

