Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anixter International were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Anixter International by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,117,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Anixter International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Anixter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Anixter International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Shares of NYSE:AXE opened at $87.94 on Friday. Anixter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $99.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.38.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anixter International Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anixter International Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

