Profund Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Qualys by 17.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Qualys by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 24,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $313,673.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,426 shares in the company, valued at $19,051,483.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $643,386.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,103,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,261 shares of company stock worth $1,416,130. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $87.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 0.90. Qualys Inc has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $95.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average of $83.01.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.