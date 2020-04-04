Profund Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 4,238 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $337,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,653,946.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,009 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,265,868.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 178,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,432.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,886 shares of company stock worth $12,670,277 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEDG opened at $74.48 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $143.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $117.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

