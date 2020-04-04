Profund Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Position in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,003 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAG. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Iamgold by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 898,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Iamgold by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,557 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the period. 58.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Iamgold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.90.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. Iamgold Corp has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 38.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iamgold Corp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

