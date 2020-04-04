Profund Advisors LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in LATAM Airlines Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

NYSE:LTM opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. LATAM Airlines Group SA has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.93.

LTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BBA Icatu Securities upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

LATAM Airlines Group Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM).

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.