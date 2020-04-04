Profund Advisors LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.85 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQM. Bank of America lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.