Profund Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NewMarket in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $389.24 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $304.65 and a 1 year high of $505.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.97.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $534.45 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

