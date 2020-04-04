Profund Advisors LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 65,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Zayo Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Zayo Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,204,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,726,000 after buying an additional 157,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 961,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,328,000 after acquiring an additional 331,227 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZAYO opened at $34.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.60. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $35.01.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $653.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.13 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $361,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Rottenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZAYO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

