Profund Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 27,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,580,000 after buying an additional 103,875 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 49,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 48,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 35,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 11,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). The company had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 21.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLG. Citigroup raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.58.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

