Profund Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Itron by 1,196.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.29. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ITRI. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,823.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

