Profund Advisors LLC Has $333,000 Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Leidos by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after purchasing an additional 932,600 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Leidos by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 783,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after purchasing an additional 439,469 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,870,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cfra downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.77.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $63.63 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.