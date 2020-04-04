Profund Advisors LLC Invests $291,000 in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,444,000 after purchasing an additional 397,620 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,732,000 after buying an additional 317,089 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 353,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,963,000 after buying an additional 188,910 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,508,000 after buying an additional 137,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 584,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,543,000 after acquiring an additional 116,415 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.98.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hugh Cutler bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,084.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,053.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $846,200.00. Insiders have bought a total of 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

