Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $479,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $45,435,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $16,702,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,752,000 after buying an additional 196,237 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,368,000 after buying an additional 185,320 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $156.21 on Friday. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.33.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

