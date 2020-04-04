Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,448 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in DexCom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $47,388,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1,921.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $260.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $306.71.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on DexCom from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.35.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total value of $320,331.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $329,953.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,471 shares of company stock worth $25,396,991 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

