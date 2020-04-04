Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,236 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,732,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after buying an additional 1,085,947 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,968,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 2,208.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,934,048 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,959 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 372.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 417,805 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 329,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,893 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 138,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HMY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th.

NYSE HMY opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of -0.28. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.