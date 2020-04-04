Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 765.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 39,871 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $82.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.32. Power Integrations Inc has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $111.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $825,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,449,137.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,449 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total value of $153,318.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,305.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,990 shares of company stock worth $13,333,860 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

