Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,112 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,941,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,169,000 after acquiring an additional 177,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,707,000 after purchasing an additional 365,359 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after purchasing an additional 24,354 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 467,075 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 428,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.98.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, Director William Francis Wallace purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $221,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

