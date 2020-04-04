Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,021 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,882,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,825,000 after purchasing an additional 344,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In other news, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $114,760.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $353,107.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,349 shares in the company, valued at $640,351.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,135 shares of company stock worth $9,261,656. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.82. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

