Profund Advisors LLC Sells 223 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 70,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 75,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.82. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.32.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CINF. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

